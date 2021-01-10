Vivek Jain Sells 24,339 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00.

ICUI stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

