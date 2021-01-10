Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. Vital Farms has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $20,982,000.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

