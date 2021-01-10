Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.19

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $23.01. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 786,828 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,334,000 after acquiring an additional 888,611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

