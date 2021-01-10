Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTU. Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virtusa by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

