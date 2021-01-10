ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target Raised to $3.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

