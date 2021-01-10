VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $110,281.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.