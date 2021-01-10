Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.28.

VET opened at C$6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

