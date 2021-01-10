Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRSK. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.54.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

