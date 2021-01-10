Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives $5.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 5,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 880,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,196. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

