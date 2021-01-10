Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) were down 7.3% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Velodyne Lidar traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 13,256,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,802,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLDR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $22,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $15,978,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

