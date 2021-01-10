Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

