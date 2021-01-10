Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

