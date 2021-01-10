Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 331,998,443 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

