VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.53 and last traded at $53.66. 15,550,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 10,648,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

