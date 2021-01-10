VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 1,509,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,833,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 315,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 759,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 294,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 182,207 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

