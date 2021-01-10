ValuEngine Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.64.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

