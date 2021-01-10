ValuEngine Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,328 shares of company stock valued at $640,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth $3,699,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

