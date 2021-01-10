ValuEngine Lowers Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

