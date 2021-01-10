ValuEngine Lowers Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
Atlas Financial Company Profile
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.