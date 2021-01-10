VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 7.7% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.09. 579,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 385,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.55.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.
About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
