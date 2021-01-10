VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 7.7% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.09. 579,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 385,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

