USDx stablecoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,663.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.81 or 0.01476953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043982 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009284 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001316 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

