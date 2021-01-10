Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $14.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 167,727 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $592.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

