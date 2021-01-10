Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.01. Approximately 2,376,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,757,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

