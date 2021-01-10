Upfiring (UFR) Achieves Market Cap of $988,970.38

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $988,970.38 and $88,385.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00042030 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

