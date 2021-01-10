United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNFI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $931.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.