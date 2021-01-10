Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,064.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

