UMA Market Cap Hits $543.19 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.79 or 0.00024156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $543.19 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

