Ultra (UOS) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $37.49 million and approximately $923,299.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,399.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $593.28 or 0.01545034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00187338 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra's official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

