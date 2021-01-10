UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

