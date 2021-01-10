UBS Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

