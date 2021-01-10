UBS Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

