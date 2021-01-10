TurtleCoin Price Up 10.2% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $183,031.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 350.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,682,362,553 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

