Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Sells $3,819,157.88 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,007. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

