Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.20

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 903916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several research analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -219.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

