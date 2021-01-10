TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Shares Gap Down to $486.90

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $486.90, but opened at $400.30. TUI AG (TUI.L) shares last traded at $371.98, with a volume of 16,582,323 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUI. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 456.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.80.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

