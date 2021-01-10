Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of TUFN opened at $14.39 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

