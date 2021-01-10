TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

