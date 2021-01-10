TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRST. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

