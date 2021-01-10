Truist Securiti Comments on Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.20 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

