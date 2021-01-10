Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$4.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$364.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.49. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.40.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$382,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at C$1,020,253.87. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$233,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,531,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,579,070.41.

About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

