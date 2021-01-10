TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 6.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $40.09. 2,140,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 979,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

