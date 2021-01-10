TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.30

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 4445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03.

About TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.