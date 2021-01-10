Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $23.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

TCLAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

TCLAF stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

