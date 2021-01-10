TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $18.58 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.