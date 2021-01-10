TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.49

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $8.39. TransAlta shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 251,795 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

