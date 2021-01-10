Traders Purchase Large Volume of ZIX Call Options (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,384 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $490.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 280,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

