Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $25.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

