Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOT. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5215522 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,760,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,540 shares of company stock worth $102,029.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.