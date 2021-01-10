TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Receives $2.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREYF. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VREYF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. TORC Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

