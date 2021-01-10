TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of TMAC Resources stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

