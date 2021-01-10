Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 238.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $985.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

