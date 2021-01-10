Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Up 5.5%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. 4,741,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,319,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

